A New Era in German Politics: Conservatives Take the Lead
Exit polls reveal that opposition leader Friedrich Merz's conservative party is leading in Germany's national election. They also show Alternative for Germany achieving unprecedented success for a far-right party since World War II. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats are set for their worst postwar result.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:42 IST
- Country:
- Germany
In a surprising turn of events, exit polls indicate that opposition leader Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc is leading in Germany's national election. This development marks a significant shift in German politics.
The Alternative for Germany party is projected to achieve its strongest performance since World War II, indicating a surge in far-right support.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats are predicted to obtain their worst postwar outcome, positioning them behind the conservatives and another opposition party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iohannis Resigns Amid Rising Far-Right Pressure
Singapore's Growing Threat: Far-Right Extremism Among Youth
Singapore's Youth Radicalization: A Growing Far-Right Threat
German Politics Rejects Far-Right Collaboration Ahead of Elections
Radicalization Halted: Singaporean Youth Detained for Far-Right Extremism