A New Era in German Politics: Conservatives Take the Lead

In a surprising turn of events, exit polls indicate that opposition leader Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc is leading in Germany's national election. This development marks a significant shift in German politics.

The Alternative for Germany party is projected to achieve its strongest performance since World War II, indicating a surge in far-right support.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats are predicted to obtain their worst postwar outcome, positioning them behind the conservatives and another opposition party.

