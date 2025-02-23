Left Menu

A New Era in German Politics: Conservatives Take the Lead

Exit polls reveal that opposition leader Friedrich Merz's conservative party is leading in Germany's national election. They also show Alternative for Germany achieving unprecedented success for a far-right party since World War II. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats are set for their worst postwar result.

  Country:
  • Germany

In a surprising turn of events, exit polls indicate that opposition leader Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc is leading in Germany's national election. This development marks a significant shift in German politics.

The Alternative for Germany party is projected to achieve its strongest performance since World War II, indicating a surge in far-right support.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats are predicted to obtain their worst postwar outcome, positioning them behind the conservatives and another opposition party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

