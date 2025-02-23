Left Menu

Conservative Victory: Friedrich Merz Set to Become Chancellor in Germany's Electoral Shift

Germany's conservatives, led by Friedrich Merz, won the national election, setting him on course to become the next chancellor. The far-right Alternative for Germany achieved its best result, while reactions indicate a shift away from the existing government coalition. The outcome highlights the political reshuffling in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:00 IST
Germany's political landscape saw a significant shift as the opposition conservatives triumphed in the national election, paving the way for Friedrich Merz to potentially assume the role of chancellor. The conservative party's victory marks a departure from the previous coalition government.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieved its highest-ever result, securing second place in the election. Their leader, Alice Weidel, expressed openness to forming a government, reflecting a growing influence in the nation's politics.

Reactions across the political spectrum varied. Carsten Linnemann of the CDU acknowledged the end of the traffic light coalition, while Matthias Miersch of the SPD lamented a historic defeat. Meanwhile, Alexander Dobrindt of the CSU cast doubt on potential alliances with the Greens, highlighting ideological divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

