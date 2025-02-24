Lindner's Political Ultimatum: A Departure on the Edge

Christian Lindner, the leader of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP), has issued a firm ultimatum regarding his political future. Appearing in a post-election panel discussion aired by public broadcasters, Lindner declared his intention to exit politics if the FDP fails to secure a spot in the new parliament.

Having served as finance minister until the collapse of the coalition government, Lindner emphasized the emotional conclusion he would reach if his political journey were to end, stating, "If my political career ends tomorrow, I will leave with only one feeling: gratitude."

Despite polling stations closing over two hours ago, uncertainty looms as it remains unclear whether the FDP will surpass the critical 5% threshold needed to secure parliamentary representation.

