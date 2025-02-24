Left Menu

Lindner's Political Ultimatum: A Departure on the Edge

Christian Lindner, leader of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP), has announced he will leave politics if his party fails to enter the new parliament. Speaking after the election, Lindner expressed gratitude for his political career, amid uncertainty over the FDP's ability to surpass the 5% threshold required for parliamentary entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-02-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 01:14 IST
Christian Lindner
  • Country:
  • Germany

Christian Lindner, the leader of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP), has issued a firm ultimatum regarding his political future. Appearing in a post-election panel discussion aired by public broadcasters, Lindner declared his intention to exit politics if the FDP fails to secure a spot in the new parliament.

Having served as finance minister until the collapse of the coalition government, Lindner emphasized the emotional conclusion he would reach if his political journey were to end, stating, "If my political career ends tomorrow, I will leave with only one feeling: gratitude."

Despite polling stations closing over two hours ago, uncertainty looms as it remains unclear whether the FDP will surpass the critical 5% threshold needed to secure parliamentary representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

