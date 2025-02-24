Left Menu

Chancellor Scholz Dismisses Coalition Negotiation Speculation

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that he will not participate in coalition discussions with the conservative bloc if Friedrich Merz invites the Social Democrats. Scholz categorically stated that he would neither serve as an SPD representative in a CDU-led government nor partake in its negotiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-02-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 01:30 IST
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has firmly rejected any involvement in coalition negotiations with Germany's conservative bloc, led by Friedrich Merz, if they extend an invitation to the Social Democratic Party (SPD). Scholz emphasized his stance following recent elections.

In a panel discussion broadcasted post-election, Scholz made it clear that he is not willing to act as a representative for the SPD in a government led by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). His statements underscore a significant divide within German politics following the latest electoral results.

The Chancellor's position sheds light on the complexities facing coalition-building efforts, marking a definitive stance amidst speculation about potential political alignments. The statement reaffirms the SPD's independent approach and reluctance to collaborate with the conservative CDU under current circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

