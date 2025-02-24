Israeli Tanks Enter West Bank: A Renewed Tension in the Region
Israeli tanks have moved into the occupied West Bank for the first time in decades, in a major military escalation. This move, called a 'dangerous escalation' by Palestinian authorities, aims to suppress militancy in the region. The situation remains tense as both sides brace for potential conflicts.
In a marked intensification of military action, Israeli tanks rolled into the occupied West Bank on Sunday, reportedly marking the first such deployment in decades. This move follows an Israeli defense directive to maintain a year-long troop presence in various parts of the territory, preventing tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians from returning to their homes.
Witnesses, including Associated Press journalists, reported seeing tanks navigate unpaved routes into Jenin, a known stronghold of resistance against Israeli control. Israel has pledged to eliminate militancy under a broader crackdown amid rising attacks, launching the offensive in the northern West Bank on January 21, shortly after a ceasefire took hold in Gaza.
The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the military maneuvers as an illegal escalation, calling on the international community to intervene. Destruction in urban areas has ensued, adding to the tense climate as violence in Gaza and Lebanon remains paused. This is the most extensive Israeli military operation in the West Bank since the early 2000s.
(With inputs from agencies.)
