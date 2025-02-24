Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's opposition conservatives, is set to become the country's next chancellor following his party's victory in the national election. Merz has vowed to pursue real independence for Europe from the U.S., even as he faces intricate coalition talks after a surprising surge from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Mainstream parties have ruled out collaborations with the AfD, which was buoyed by endorsements from figures like Elon Musk. Merz, with no previous governmental experience, is stepping into a chancellorship as Germany grapples with economic stagnation and social splits over migration and global security tensions.

Despite his atlanticist past, Merz criticized Washington's campaign comments, likening them to hostile Russian intervention. He aims for European unity and independence, advocating for a reassessment of NATO's role. As coalition talks unfold, Merz remains under pressure to solidify his government's stance amid varied political dynamics and external global challenges.

