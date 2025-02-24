Left Menu

Zelenskiy Looks Toward Peaceful Future with Merz's CDU/CSU Victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulates Friedrich Merz on his party's win in the German elections, expressing hope for collaboration to enhance peace in Ukraine and strengthen Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 04:52 IST
Zelenskiy Looks Toward Peaceful Future with Merz's CDU/CSU Victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended his congratulations to conservative leader Friedrich Merz following his party's success in Germany's parliamentary elections.

Zelenskiy expressed optimism about working with Merz to usher in a new era of peace in Ukraine and bolster European unity.

In a message on X, Zelenskiy reiterated the importance of collaboration between Ukraine and Germany in protecting lives and promoting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025