Zelenskiy Looks Toward Peaceful Future with Merz's CDU/CSU Victory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulates Friedrich Merz on his party's win in the German elections, expressing hope for collaboration to enhance peace in Ukraine and strengthen Europe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 04:52 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended his congratulations to conservative leader Friedrich Merz following his party's success in Germany's parliamentary elections.
Zelenskiy expressed optimism about working with Merz to usher in a new era of peace in Ukraine and bolster European unity.
In a message on X, Zelenskiy reiterated the importance of collaboration between Ukraine and Germany in protecting lives and promoting peace.
