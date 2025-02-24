Zelenskiy Looks Toward Peaceful Future with Merz's CDU/CSU Victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended his congratulations to conservative leader Friedrich Merz following his party's success in Germany's parliamentary elections.

Zelenskiy expressed optimism about working with Merz to usher in a new era of peace in Ukraine and bolster European unity.

In a message on X, Zelenskiy reiterated the importance of collaboration between Ukraine and Germany in protecting lives and promoting peace.

