Political Power Struggle: Bajwa Claims AAP Defections Loom

Punjab's political scene is heating up as Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed on Monday that 32 AAP MLAs are in talks to switch sides. In a counter-claim, AAP's state president, Aman Arora, accused Bajwa of preparing to join the BJP, intensifying political tensions.

Speaking outside the Punjab Assembly, Bajwa alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also in talks with the BJP. He stated that if AAP's top brass decides to remove Mann, he would transition to the BJP. Bajwa emphasized his longstanding political career to validate his statements while discrediting claims that Congress aims to destabilize the AAP government.

In response, Minister Arora criticized Bajwa's claims as baseless and alleged personal ambitions behind his actions. He pointed out Bajwa's potential BJP alliance and dismissed his threats to destabilize Punjab's government, stating that AAP holds a solid majority. Arora recommended Bajwa to address Congress's internal chaos instead of engaging in baseless rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)