Left Menu

Political Power Struggle: Bajwa Claims AAP Defections Loom

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa declares 32 AAP MLAs are ready to defect, causing a stir in the state politics. Meanwhile, AAP's Aman Arora accuses Bajwa of planning to join BJP, underscoring increasing tensions. The rivalry highlights political instability and ongoing power struggles in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:05 IST
Political Power Struggle: Bajwa Claims AAP Defections Loom
Partap Singh Bajwa
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's political scene is heating up as Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed on Monday that 32 AAP MLAs are in talks to switch sides. In a counter-claim, AAP's state president, Aman Arora, accused Bajwa of preparing to join the BJP, intensifying political tensions.

Speaking outside the Punjab Assembly, Bajwa alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also in talks with the BJP. He stated that if AAP's top brass decides to remove Mann, he would transition to the BJP. Bajwa emphasized his longstanding political career to validate his statements while discrediting claims that Congress aims to destabilize the AAP government.

In response, Minister Arora criticized Bajwa's claims as baseless and alleged personal ambitions behind his actions. He pointed out Bajwa's potential BJP alliance and dismissed his threats to destabilize Punjab's government, stating that AAP holds a solid majority. Arora recommended Bajwa to address Congress's internal chaos instead of engaging in baseless rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025