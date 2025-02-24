Left Menu

Friedrich Merz: Steering Germany Through Crisis as a New Conservative Leader

Friedrich Merz is poised to lead Germany amidst significant economic and diplomatic challenges. Known for his conservative stance and political resilience, Merz's leadership signals a shift to the right, challenging the far-right AfD while facing skepticism in Eastern Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:44 IST
Friedrich Merz, long considered an outsider to government roles, is set to become a pivotal figure in Germany as it navigates through significant economic and diplomatic challenges. After his party's victory in the national election, Merz is tasked with forming a coalition government amid growing transatlantic tensions.

Despite previous setbacks in his political career, Merz's ascent offers a third-act comeback for the 69-year-old conservative. His leadership marks a departure from Angela Merkel's centrist policies, pushing the party further right to confront the rising Alternative for Germany (AfD), known for its far-right positions.

As Germany faces coalition negotiations, Merz's strategic acumen will be tested. His moves, such as proposing tough migration policies, have spurred internal criticism, sparking concerns about potential collaboration with the AfD. Merz aims to redefine Germany's political landscape, rallying European allies and addressing internal trust issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

