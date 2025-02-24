Macron's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Ukraine Talks with Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, focusing on the Ukraine conflict's resolution and navigating stark differences in approach.

As the first European leader to visit Trump since his return to power, Macron sought to influence the U.S. stance during a morning session at the White House.

The discussions included a conference with G7 leaders, and upcoming talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer aim to ensure a balanced involvement in efforts to stabilize Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)