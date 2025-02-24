Left Menu

Macron's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Ukraine Talks with Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron met with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the Ukraine conflict, aiming to prevent rushed ceasefire agreements with Russia. Macron emphasized maintaining European involvement and seeking military guarantees for Ukraine. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also expected to join talks later in the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:47 IST
Macron's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Ukraine Talks with Trump
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, focusing on the Ukraine conflict's resolution and navigating stark differences in approach.

As the first European leader to visit Trump since his return to power, Macron sought to influence the U.S. stance during a morning session at the White House.

The discussions included a conference with G7 leaders, and upcoming talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer aim to ensure a balanced involvement in efforts to stabilize Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025