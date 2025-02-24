CPI(ML) Leader Criticizes Centre's Anti-Worker Policies

Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation, strongly criticized the BJP-led Centre for its alleged anti-worker policies during a conference organized by the AICCTU.

Highlighting issues of diluted labor rights and indiscriminate resource allocation to corporates, he questioned the efficacy of three decades of privatization in India.

Bhattacharya also called out India's inaction on the deportation of Indians from the US and condemned the demolition of Wakeel Hassan's home, despite his heroic efforts.

