CPI(ML) Leader Criticizes Centre's Anti-Worker Policies
CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya criticizes the BJP-led Centre's handling of labor rights and privatization, arguing they harm workers. He highlights the recent deportation of Indians from the US and the unfair treatment of worker-hero Wakeel Hassan, conveying pressing social and political issues.
New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:18 IST
Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation, strongly criticized the BJP-led Centre for its alleged anti-worker policies during a conference organized by the AICCTU.
Highlighting issues of diluted labor rights and indiscriminate resource allocation to corporates, he questioned the efficacy of three decades of privatization in India.
Bhattacharya also called out India's inaction on the deportation of Indians from the US and condemned the demolition of Wakeel Hassan's home, despite his heroic efforts.
