UN Assembly Calls for Russian Withdrawal: A Global Stand for Peace

The United Nations General Assembly has approved a Ukrainian resolution on Monday, urging an immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine as the world marks three years since the invasion began.

The resolution, supported by European nations, was passed in a 93-18 vote, with 65 abstentions among the 193-member body. This falls short of previous resolutions that saw more than 140 countries condemn Russia's actions and call for the reversal of its annexations in Ukraine.

In response, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa emphasized Ukraine's right to self-defense, highlighting Russia's violation of UN principles on sovereignty and territorial integrity. Meanwhile, US Deputy Ambassador Dorothy Shea stressed the necessity of a comprehensive resolution supported by all UN member states to end the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)