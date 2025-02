Bangladesh-India Relations: Navigating Mutual Concerns and Respect

In a bid to navigate a respectful partnership with India, Bangladesh emphasizes dialogue built on mutual respect and shared interests, announced Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain on Monday.

Responding to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks, Hossain underscored Bangladesh's clear stance on fostering a relationship grounded in mutual understanding. He criticized former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comments during her visit to India, warning they could strain Dhaka-Delhi ties.

Hossain firmly stated that Bangladesh's minority issues are not for India to address and advocated for a non-interference policy. His meeting with Jaishankar at the Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat highlighted this stance amid shared border interests.

