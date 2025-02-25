Senate Resolution Stands Firm with Ukraine Amidst War Tensions

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is set to introduce a resolution expressing solidarity with Ukraine as concerns mount over President Trump's potential deal with Moscow that sidelines Kyiv. The resolution supports Ukraine's role in ceasefire talks, affirming U.S. commitment to its sovereignty.

The legislative measure, led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator Thom Tillis, emerges amidst rising transatlantic tensions sparked by Trump's recent remarks critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump's negotiations with Russian officials have notably excluded Kyiv and its European allies.

With backing from key figures like Mitch McConnell and Chuck Grassley, the resolution underscores the U.S. Senate's stance that Ukraine should participate in discussions about its future. It stops short of endorsing NATO membership but supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

