Senate Resolution Stands Firm with Ukraine Amidst War Tensions

A bipartisan resolution by U.S. senators reiterates support for Ukraine amidst President Trump's Russia talk concerns. The resolution advocates Ukraine's involvement in ceasefire negotiations with Russia and reaffirms support for Ukraine's sovereignty. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, alongside Republicans and Democrats, spearheads the effort to back Kyiv amid ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is set to introduce a resolution expressing solidarity with Ukraine as concerns mount over President Trump's potential deal with Moscow that sidelines Kyiv. The resolution supports Ukraine's role in ceasefire talks, affirming U.S. commitment to its sovereignty.

The legislative measure, led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator Thom Tillis, emerges amidst rising transatlantic tensions sparked by Trump's recent remarks critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump's negotiations with Russian officials have notably excluded Kyiv and its European allies.

With backing from key figures like Mitch McConnell and Chuck Grassley, the resolution underscores the U.S. Senate's stance that Ukraine should participate in discussions about its future. It stops short of endorsing NATO membership but supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

