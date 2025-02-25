Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: Putin Welcomes Europe's Role in Peace Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed openness to Europe's involvement in peace talks alongside the U.S. to settle the Ukraine conflict. Interviewed by Russian state TV, he praised U.S. President Trump's rational approach to the matter. Riyadh hosted initial talks, excluding Ukraine and its European allies, causing controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 04:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 04:15 IST
Diplomatic Dance: Putin Welcomes Europe's Role in Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an olive branch to Europe, emphasizing that Russia is not against Europe's involvement in peace talks to resolve the Ukraine conflict. His comments were aired on Russian state television, where he acknowledged Brussels' historic reluctance to engage with Moscow.

Putin remarked on U.S. President Donald Trump's pragmatic approach to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine situation. Recent discussions between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia, which notably excluded Ukraine and its European partners, have sparked controversy.

In his statement, Putin expressed willingness for dialogue with European countries, citing the necessity of their involvement. He also proposed potential reductions in military spending as part of future negotiations, viewing cooperative steps as essential for building trust and resolving complex issues like the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025