Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an olive branch to Europe, emphasizing that Russia is not against Europe's involvement in peace talks to resolve the Ukraine conflict. His comments were aired on Russian state television, where he acknowledged Brussels' historic reluctance to engage with Moscow.

Putin remarked on U.S. President Donald Trump's pragmatic approach to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine situation. Recent discussions between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia, which notably excluded Ukraine and its European partners, have sparked controversy.

In his statement, Putin expressed willingness for dialogue with European countries, citing the necessity of their involvement. He also proposed potential reductions in military spending as part of future negotiations, viewing cooperative steps as essential for building trust and resolving complex issues like the Ukraine conflict.

