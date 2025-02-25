Left Menu

CAG Report Set to Unveil Alleged Corruption in AAP, BJP Claims

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accuses the AAP of corruption ahead of the CAG report's release, stating it will expose the financial misconduct under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. BJP highlights the misuse of Delhi's budget by AAP, as the government prepares to present 14 CAG reports in the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:25 IST
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a sharp critique on Tuesday, targeting the AAP and alleging that an impending CAG report will uncover extensive corruption by the party under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. Bhandari underscored the need for taxpayer money to be returned, suggesting Kejriwal's actions were personally motivated and damaging to Delhi's interests.

He further asserted a sense of irony, as the AAP, known for championing CAG reports, is now poised for exposure via the same mechanism. Bhandari provocatively referred to AAP as 'AAP-da', implying it has been a disaster for Delhi's governance.

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht added that the CAG findings will reveal to Delhiites what AAP has truly accomplished over a decade. The newly installed BJP government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will present the CAG reports in the Assembly, setting the stage for significant political scrutiny.

The Delhi Assembly will witness the presentation of 14 Comptroller and Auditor General reports, with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena expected to address the session. A detailed discussion on these reports will follow the motion of thanks for the LG's speech, centered on four key financial and appropriation accounts from 2021-22 and 2022-23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

