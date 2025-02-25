Left Menu

Lula's Popularity Declines Amidst Inflation Concerns

Support for Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sharply decreased, with disapproval ratings now surpassing approval. Inflation worries and health concerns about the president contribute to this downturn as the country prepares for upcoming elections.

Support for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has plunged, as indicated by a recent CNT/MDA poll, now trailing behind his disapproval ratings. This shift comes amid increasing concerns about inflation and the nation's imminent presidential election scheduled for next year.

The poll results highlight mounting voter anxiety about rising consumer prices. Lula, considering a potential reelection bid, faces uncertainty with both health issues at age 79 and the exclusion of his primary opposition, Jair Bolsonaro, from public office.

According to the CNT/MDA poll, 44% of respondents view Lula's administration negatively, a significant jump from 31% last November. Approval ratings concurrently dropped from 50% to 40% while disapproval rose from 46% to 55%. The poll, with a 2.2 percentage point margin of error, surveyed 2,002 individuals from February 19-23.

