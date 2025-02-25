Left Menu

Punjab Assembly Condemns BJP for Removing National Heroes' Portraits

The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a censure motion against the alleged removal of B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh's portraits from Delhi government offices by BJP ministers. The motion has garnered criticism from various political figures, despite BJP's denial of the allegation.

Updated: 25-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:36 IST
  • India

The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a censure motion on Tuesday, condemning the alleged removal of B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh's portraits from government offices in Delhi after BJP came to power. AAP accused BJP of removing these icons' portraits from CM Rekha Gupta's office, a charge BJP denies.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora criticized the BJP government for allegedly dishonoring national heroes. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema claimed BJP is insulting Dalits and attempting constitutional changes. He alleged increased atrocities against Dalits since BJP's rise to power.

The BJP refuted the allegations, calling them a distraction from CAG reports accusing the Kejriwal-led AAP of corruption. The debate spotlighted fears regarding BJP's intentions and AAP's accusations of dismantling democratic frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

