Dollar Dips Amid Economic Uncertainty and European Optimism

The U.S. dollar continued its decline on Tuesday after a disappointing consumer confidence report and falling U.S. yields. The drop in confidence, reported by the Conference Board, marked the largest fall since August 2021, reaching 98.3, below economists' expectations of 102.5.

Adding to the dollar's decline, concerns over U.S. economic growth and the potential negative effects of tariffs are mounting, as deadlines for tariffs on Canada and Mexico approach. The labor market impacts of government policies are also creating uncertainty, according to financial experts.

Meanwhile, German political developments bolstered the euro. Although election winner Friedrich Merz ruled out rapid reforms to Germany's debt brake, the outlook for increased military spending under election outcomes has stabilized the euro's position against the dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)