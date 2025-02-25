Left Menu

Global Talks: Starmer Hosts World Leaders

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host several world leaders over the weekend. This meeting aims to strengthen alliances in response to current challenges. Starmer recently discussed these matters with French President Emmanuel Macron, following his visit to the United States, where he met with President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to host a gathering of world leaders this weekend. With international cooperation in mind, the meeting is set to address ongoing challenges and how allied nations can move forward together.

Starmer's proactive diplomatic approach included a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, smoothing international dialogue following talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

This series of high-profile meetings underscores the United Kingdom's commitment to playing a leadership role in addressing global issues, with the upcoming summit expected to further this aim among its global allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

