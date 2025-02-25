Global Talks: Starmer Hosts World Leaders

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to host a gathering of world leaders this weekend. With international cooperation in mind, the meeting is set to address ongoing challenges and how allied nations can move forward together.

Starmer's proactive diplomatic approach included a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, smoothing international dialogue following talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

This series of high-profile meetings underscores the United Kingdom's commitment to playing a leadership role in addressing global issues, with the upcoming summit expected to further this aim among its global allies.

