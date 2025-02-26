Left Menu

White House Revolutionizes Media Access: New Rules for Presidential Coverage

The White House announced new guidelines for the press pool, allowing for the rotation of traditional media with streaming services. This decision, framed as a modernization effort, has sparked controversy, particularly after the Associated Press was barred from certain events due to its reporting language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:59 IST
The White House has announced a significant shift in the way media coverage of President Donald Trump will be handled, moving away from the traditional approach that has been in place for over a century. This new policy aims to include a broader array of media voices, including digital and streaming services, thus ending the longstanding practice of allowing a fixed group of journalists to cover presidential activities.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized this change as an effort to modernize the press pool and bring media access back to the American public. "A select group of DC-based journalists should no longer have a monopoly of press access at the White House," Leavitt stated, highlighting the inclusive intent behind the move.

The move has not been without controversy. The Associated Press filed a lawsuit after being excluded from certain events, asserting a First Amendment violation. A federal judge ruled against immediate restoration of their access, but encouraged the administration to reconsider its stance, noting the legal challenges it may face.

