White House Alters Press Coverage Dynamics

The White House announced a controversial new policy regarding media access to President Donald Trump. This change breaks from the long-standing tradition of a press pool of independent news organizations having access to the President.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, stated that the alteration aims to include streaming services and restore access to the American public. However, critics argue it poses First Amendment issues as it implies the President can choose who covers him.

This decision has led to legal actions, with The Associated Press suing for being barred from events after refusing to rename the "Gulf of Mexico." This development continues amid debates on media independence in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)