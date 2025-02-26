Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite for Ukraine Peace Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron praised U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership in Ukraine peace efforts. Both leaders discussed over the phone the importance of keeping Ukraine central in negotiations, while Macron also consulted with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about ongoing efforts.

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Tuesday their support for U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership in mediating a lasting peace in Ukraine. The leaders emphasized Ukraine's pivotal role in peace negotiations with Russia.

Officials from Starmer's office confirmed the leaders held a telephone conversation earlier on Tuesday, aligning their positions on the engagement required from Europe to facilitate peace. Prior consultations saw Macron meeting with Trump, and plans are in place for Starmer to visit Washington within the week.

Further diplomatic dialogue was evident as Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy coordinated through a call. Macron's message on social media highlighted ongoing efforts for a stable peace in Ukraine, while Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for the support in his daily address.

