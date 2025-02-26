Supreme Court to Weigh in on Landmark Reverse Discrimination Case

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to deliberate on a pivotal case involving claims of reverse discrimination. Marlean Ames, an Ohio resident, contends that she was denied a promotion and subsequently demoted due to her sexual orientation as a heterosexual woman. Ames argues her treatment violated the landmark federal anti-discrimination law.

Ames's case was dismissed by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which cited a lack of evidence that the workplace bias was from a so-called 'unusual employer' discriminating against the majority. Ames alleges her gay supervisor prioritized less qualified gay employees over her, igniting concerns over equity within majority demographics.

If the court rules in Ames's favor, it could lead to an increased number of reverse discrimination claims. This potential shift comes amid a conservative backlash against workplace diversity initiatives. The case tests the balance between recognized historical discrimination against minorities and alleged bias claims from majority groups.

