Ukraine and U.S. Finalize Natural Resources Agreement

Ukraine and the United States have reached a final version of an agreement concerning Ukraine's natural resources. This announcement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who mentioned that the agreement is pending approval by the Ukrainian government later on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shmyhal emphasized the critical support the United States is providing to Ukraine. This support not only solidifies the agreement but also bolsters Ukraine's broader strategy to secure guarantees that aim to establish enduring peace in the region.

This development marks a significant milestone in Ukraine's diplomatic endeavors, indicating strengthened ties between the two countries amidst ongoing regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)