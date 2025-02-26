Left Menu

Ukraine and U.S. Finalize Natural Resources Agreement

An agreement on Ukraine's natural resources between Ukraine and the U.S. has been finalized, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The agreement, which also receives U.S. support for Ukraine's security and peace efforts, is set for government approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:18 IST
Ukraine and U.S. Finalize Natural Resources Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine and the United States have reached a final version of an agreement concerning Ukraine's natural resources. This announcement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who mentioned that the agreement is pending approval by the Ukrainian government later on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shmyhal emphasized the critical support the United States is providing to Ukraine. This support not only solidifies the agreement but also bolsters Ukraine's broader strategy to secure guarantees that aim to establish enduring peace in the region.

This development marks a significant milestone in Ukraine's diplomatic endeavors, indicating strengthened ties between the two countries amidst ongoing regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025