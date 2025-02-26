Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Expands Cabinet with BJP Ministers Ahead of Bihar Elections

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expands his cabinet, inducting seven BJP MLAs as ministers, as the state gears up for assembly elections. Leaders express optimism about the new ministers contributing to Bihar's development, while BJP President Dilip Jaiswal resigns adhering to the 'One Person, One Post' norm.

Updated: 26-02-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:32 IST
BJP MLA from Darbhanga, Sanjay Saraogi, taking oath as Bihar minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bihar prepares for its crucial assembly elections slated for later this year, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday made a strategic move by expanding his cabinet. He inducted seven legislators from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as ministers, signaling a robust collaboration with the party at the helm of increasing political activities.

The new ministers, namely Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Jibesh Mishra, Krishna Kumar Mantoo, Motilal Prasad, Vijay Kumar Mandal, and Raju Kumar Singh, took their oaths in a ceremony marked by optimism and expectations. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary praised the inclusion, asserting that these leaders would be instrumental in propelling Bihar's development under CM Kumar's leadership.

Notably, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal highlighted that the combined experience of the new ministers would benefit both the government and the public. Meanwhile, Jaiswal himself stepped down from his ministerial post, citing adherence to the 'One Person, One Post' party principle. This comes as CM Kumar's son, Nishant, advocates for strong electoral support, emphasizing continued developmental momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

