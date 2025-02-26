Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Romanian Election: Far-Right Leader Under Investigation

Romanian prosecutors have summoned Calin Georgescu for questioning in an investigation into interference in last year's canceled presidential election. The election was voided due to alleged Russian interference in favor of Georgescu. He denies any wrongdoing and accuses authorities of fabricating evidence to thwart his candidacy.

Romanian prosecutors called Calin Georgescu, a prominent far-right candidate, for questioning on Wednesday amidst an investigation into last year's annulled presidential election, sources revealed.

The election was declared void in December over suspected Russian interference supporting Georgescu, a NATO critic. The investigation highlights alleged misconduct including campaign funding fraud and hate speech.

Georgescu rebuffs the allegations, describing the actions as reminiscent of communist oppression. He and his team claim authorities are obstructing his candidacy in the upcoming May rerun and stress the decision undermines democratic principles.

