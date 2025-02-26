Ukraine's Bid for U.S. Support Through Minerals Deal

Ukraine has revealed a draft agreement for a minerals deal with the United States, aiming to secure American backing for its security interests. The announcement, made by Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, outlines the terms intended to bolster Kyiv's position amid continued tensions with Russia.

The proposed agreement sees Ukraine committing half of the proceeds from future monetization of state-owned natural resource assets and associated infrastructure. These proceeds will be allocated to a fund jointly managed with the United States, ensuring accountability and mutual benefit.

As preparations advance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. The discussions will focus on finalizing security guarantees and solidifying the preliminary agreement, marking a significant stride in Ukraine's diplomatic endeavors.

