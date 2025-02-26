High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Russia Seek Resolution Amid Tensions

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian and U.S. officials are scheduled to convene in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss resolving ongoing bilateral disputes. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that the dialogue is crucial for advancing efforts to end the prolonged Ukraine conflict.

The talks, which follow recent communications between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will focus initially on creating favorable conditions for diplomatic missions in each other's countries. This comes after protracted disagreements over embassy staffing and infrastructure.

Ahead of the meeting, both nations expressed a shared interest in potential business collaborations and hope to advance ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine. However, European allies express concerns over being excluded from these developments as Moscow and Washington work towards improving their relations.

