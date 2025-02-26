Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Russia Seek Resolution Amid Tensions

Russian and U.S. diplomats are set for talks in Istanbul, aiming to resolve bilateral disputes and pave the way for ending the Ukraine conflict. Discussions will initially focus on diplomatic technicalities before addressing broader goals, including business cooperation and exploring joint projects in Russia's rare earth deposits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian and U.S. officials are scheduled to convene in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss resolving ongoing bilateral disputes. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that the dialogue is crucial for advancing efforts to end the prolonged Ukraine conflict.

The talks, which follow recent communications between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will focus initially on creating favorable conditions for diplomatic missions in each other's countries. This comes after protracted disagreements over embassy staffing and infrastructure.

Ahead of the meeting, both nations expressed a shared interest in potential business collaborations and hope to advance ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine. However, European allies express concerns over being excluded from these developments as Moscow and Washington work towards improving their relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

