In a move highlighting escalating tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov categorically rejected the idea of deploying European peacekeepers to Ukraine, calling it an effort to exacerbate the conflict. The proposal, supported by French President Emmanuel Macron and initially accepted by U.S. President Donald Trump, has now met with strong opposition from Moscow.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced readiness to involve British troops in a postwar peacekeeping mission, pending discussions with Trump. However, Lavrov reiterated Russia's firm stance against this deployment, stressing it contradicts Russian interests and is perceived as a move by Europe, mainly France and the UK, to inflame the situation further.

Lavrov urged for a discussion on the fundamental issues, blaming the conflict's origins on Ukraine's NATO ambitions and alleged suppression of Russian-speaking populations. By dismissing military solutions, Lavrov indicates Moscow's pursuit of political settlements ensuring control over contested regions while addressing Russian security concerns.

