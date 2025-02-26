Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over European Peacekeeper Proposal in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejects the proposal for European peacekeepers in Ukraine, citing it as a move to further fuel conflict. Despite French and U.S. support and UK's willingness to participate, Lavrov emphasizes the need to address root causes, like NATO involvement and rights of Russian speakers.

In a move highlighting escalating tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov categorically rejected the idea of deploying European peacekeepers to Ukraine, calling it an effort to exacerbate the conflict. The proposal, supported by French President Emmanuel Macron and initially accepted by U.S. President Donald Trump, has now met with strong opposition from Moscow.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced readiness to involve British troops in a postwar peacekeeping mission, pending discussions with Trump. However, Lavrov reiterated Russia's firm stance against this deployment, stressing it contradicts Russian interests and is perceived as a move by Europe, mainly France and the UK, to inflame the situation further.

Lavrov urged for a discussion on the fundamental issues, blaming the conflict's origins on Ukraine's NATO ambitions and alleged suppression of Russian-speaking populations. By dismissing military solutions, Lavrov indicates Moscow's pursuit of political settlements ensuring control over contested regions while addressing Russian security concerns.

