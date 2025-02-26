Left Menu

Uttarakhand Political Flare-Up: Minister's Words Ignite Controversy

A political controversy arose in Uttarakhand after minister Prem Chand Agarwal made controversial remarks in the state Assembly. Haridwar BJP MP Trivendra Singh Rawat condemned his words, potential action by central leadership. Fallout included public protests, effigy burning, and demands for Agarwal's removal, ultimately prompting an apology from the minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:23 IST
Trivendra Singh Rawat
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand has become a hotbed of political tension following controversial remarks by minister Prem Chand Agarwal during a recent state Assembly session. Haridwar BJP MP Trivendra Singh Rawat has openly criticized Agarwal's comments, deeming them indefensible and suggesting that the central leadership of the party is likely considering the incident seriously.

In response, Rawat has stated, "This kind of incident has occurred for the first time, and the party has acknowledged it." His comments come amid a wave of public backlash, including the burning of Agarwal's effigies and demands for his removal as cabinet minister. The political drama escalated further when the speaker, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, faced criticism for not allowing Congress MLAs to address the issue.

Agarwal has since apologized for his statements after being reprimanded by BJP's state leadership. Reminiscing about past incidents, Rawat remarked on the importance of upholding Uttarakhand's cultural integrity, drawing on lessons from his tenure under former chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri. The situation highlights ongoing political sensitivities and the crucial need for political figures to balance public expressions with cultural expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

