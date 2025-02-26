Karnataka IT Minister Challenges Industry Veteran Mohandas Pai Over State Criticism
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has publicly criticized industry veteran and former Infosys CFO T V Mohandas Pai, accusing him of fostering continuous negativity toward the state. Kharge implied an association between Pai and the BJP, urging him to focus on constructive contributions toward state welfare.
Kharge responded to Pai's social media critique regarding infrastructural issues in Bengaluru, highlighting the city's rapid growth and population boom as factors straining its infrastructure. He stated that the government is urgently addressing these concerns, defending against Pai's comments.
The minister also challenged the silence of BJP figures on federal neglect of Karnataka, noting the city's achievements despite such adversities. He dismissed BJP's campaign slogans without genuine support from the state, reinforcing his stance against Pai's criticism.
