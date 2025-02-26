Bihar Cabinet Reshuffle: A New Era of Development

In a significant political development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expanded his cabinet, appointing seven Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs as ministers. The expansion highlights the state's intention to ramp up development efforts ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in October-November.

Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing a renewed focus on accelerating work in the state. BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal celebrated the inclusive representation of all districts, reinforcing the goal of winning more than 200 seats in the forthcoming elections.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal echoed support, noting the benefits to both government and citizens. This cabinet expansion marks a strategic move to leverage experienced new members for the state's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)