Iran's Uranium Surge: An Escalating Tension
Iran has significantly increased its production of near weapons-grade uranium, reportedly reaching 274.8 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent, according to a United Nations report. This escalation is raising tensions between Tehran and Washington, with concerns about Iran's potential to produce nuclear weapons.
Iran has sharply intensified its production of near weapons-grade uranium, as reported by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, heightening tensions with Washington following the election of President Donald Trump.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) disclosed that Iran possessed 274.8 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent by February 8—an increase of 92.5 kilograms since November.
This development, with Iran being the sole non-nuclear-weapon state producing such material, has raised global concerns about the country's potential to create an atomic bomb, especially given the reported stockpile increase.
