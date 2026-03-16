Trump Condemns Tehran: Support for Iranian Opposition Under Fire
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Iranian government for its harsh treatment of opposition groups, stating that protestors face lethal repression without being armed. His remarks came during a White House event where he highlighted the dire conditions facing those opposing the regime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
During a White House event on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the severe conditions facing Iranian opposition groups. He accused the Iranian government of violently suppressing demonstrators.
According to Trump, the protesters are unarmed, emphasizing the brutal crackdown they endure under Iran's regime.
His statements bring to light the dangerous landscape for opposition within the nation, urging attention from the international community to the struggles of these dissidents.
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