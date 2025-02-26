Ukraine Secures Framework Economic Deal with the U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that a framework economic agreement with the United States is ready. However, crucial security guarantees are still under discussion, as the complete deal may depend on upcoming talks in Washington, potentially occurring as early as Friday.

The framework serves as an essential first step towards a comprehensive agreement, which will require the approval of Ukraine's parliament, Zelenskyy stated during a news conference in Kyiv. This deal is pivotal for Ukraine's understanding of U.S. military support.

Zelenskyy is set to have an in-depth conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, emphasizing the need to align strategies with the United States. "I want to coordinate with the US," Zelenskyy remarked, indicating the importance of this dialogue.

