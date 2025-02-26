Ukraine Secures Framework Economic Deal with the U.S.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a framework economic deal with the U.S., highlighting pending security guarantees. A visit to Washington aims to finalize the agreement and discuss military support, requiring ratification by Ukraine's parliament. Zelenskyy anticipates a substantive conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that a framework economic agreement with the United States is ready. However, crucial security guarantees are still under discussion, as the complete deal may depend on upcoming talks in Washington, potentially occurring as early as Friday.
The framework serves as an essential first step towards a comprehensive agreement, which will require the approval of Ukraine's parliament, Zelenskyy stated during a news conference in Kyiv. This deal is pivotal for Ukraine's understanding of U.S. military support.
Zelenskyy is set to have an in-depth conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, emphasizing the need to align strategies with the United States. "I want to coordinate with the US," Zelenskyy remarked, indicating the importance of this dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid
Trump Triggers Trade Turmoil with Steel and Aluminum Tariffs
Court Extends Block on Trump's Federal Employee Buyout Plan
Trump's Team Gears Up for Crucial Talks with Zelenskyy at Munich Security Conference
Trump Weighs Tariff Exemption for Australian Steel and Aluminium