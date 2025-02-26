Left Menu

Ukraine Secures Framework Economic Deal with the U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a framework economic deal with the U.S., highlighting pending security guarantees. A visit to Washington aims to finalize the agreement and discuss military support, requiring ratification by Ukraine's parliament. Zelenskyy anticipates a substantive conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that a framework economic agreement with the United States is ready. However, crucial security guarantees are still under discussion, as the complete deal may depend on upcoming talks in Washington, potentially occurring as early as Friday.

The framework serves as an essential first step towards a comprehensive agreement, which will require the approval of Ukraine's parliament, Zelenskyy stated during a news conference in Kyiv. This deal is pivotal for Ukraine's understanding of U.S. military support.

Zelenskyy is set to have an in-depth conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, emphasizing the need to align strategies with the United States. "I want to coordinate with the US," Zelenskyy remarked, indicating the importance of this dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

