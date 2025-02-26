Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly Over Neglected Bhagat Singh Statue

A political controversy has erupted over the neglected statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Malviya Nagar. BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay accused former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti of neglecting the statue's broken condition. This comes amid political tension between BJP and AAP over allegations of disrespect and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:42 IST
Political Sparks Fly Over Neglected Bhagat Singh Statue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political drama has unfolded in Malviya Nagar over the damaged statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, with BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay pointing fingers at the previous AAP MLA for his alleged negligence.

Upon winning the Malviya Nagar Assembly seat, Upadhyay inspected the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park and expressed concern over the statue that has purportedly been broken for three years. He accused former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, who served the area for a decade, of failing to take action.

Upadhyay remarked that AAP was more interested in appearances than genuine care for Shaheed Bhagat Singh's legacy. He insisted on swift repairs while the backdrop of BJP and AAP's ongoing political tensions over alleged disrespect against Bhagat Singh and Dr B R Ambedkar continues, adding corruption dispute allegations to the mix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025