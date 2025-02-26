Political Sparks Fly Over Neglected Bhagat Singh Statue

A political drama has unfolded in Malviya Nagar over the damaged statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, with BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay pointing fingers at the previous AAP MLA for his alleged negligence.

Upon winning the Malviya Nagar Assembly seat, Upadhyay inspected the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park and expressed concern over the statue that has purportedly been broken for three years. He accused former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, who served the area for a decade, of failing to take action.

Upadhyay remarked that AAP was more interested in appearances than genuine care for Shaheed Bhagat Singh's legacy. He insisted on swift repairs while the backdrop of BJP and AAP's ongoing political tensions over alleged disrespect against Bhagat Singh and Dr B R Ambedkar continues, adding corruption dispute allegations to the mix.

(With inputs from agencies.)