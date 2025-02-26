Left Menu

AAP's Strategic Move: Sanjeev Arora Nominated for Ludhiana West Bypoll

The Aam Aadmi Party named Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. This decision led to opposition claims that Arvind Kejriwal plans to enter the Rajya Sabha in Arora's place. The bypoll is necessitated by the death of Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:44 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially nominated Sanjeev Arora, a current member of the Rajya Sabha, as its candidate for the upcoming Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. This strategic move has sparked speculation among opposition parties that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal may seek to occupy Arora's Rajya Sabha seat if Arora wins the bypoll.

The bypoll follows the vacant seat left by the late Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, whose accidental death last month resulted from a gunshot wound. AAP Punjab President Aman Arora praised Sanjeev Arora's track record and commitment as reasons for his nomination, asserting that he embodies the values promoted by the party.

Despite mounting criticisms from opposition figures such as Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP spokespersons dismissed claims of any ulterior motives. They insist decisions regarding the Rajya Sabha seat will be determined post-bypoll, and maintain that the opposition's allegations lack substance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

