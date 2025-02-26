Left Menu

Ukraine Strikes Preliminary Mineral Revenue Deal with U.S.

Ukraine has reached a preliminary deal to allocate revenue from certain mineral resources to the U.S., coinciding with President Zelenskiy's upcoming visit to Washington. The deal, pivotal to Ukraine's strategy for U.S. support amid ongoing U.S.-Russian talks, seeks security guarantees but lacks clear assurances.

26-02-2025
Ukraine announced on Wednesday a preliminary agreement to allocate proceeds from its mineral resources to the United States as part of its strategy to secure strong American support. This development comes ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's anticipated visit to Washington on Friday.

President Donald Trump has portrayed the deal as partial compensation for the billions in assistance provided to Ukraine during the war against Russia. However, Zelenskiy's request for security guarantees remains unresolved, leaving questions about the broader implications of the deal.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal confirmed Washington's commitment to aiding Kyiv's pursuit of security guarantees, though no explicit promises were made. As discussions on this minerals deal continue, U.S.-Russian bilateral talks are also underway, aiming to address disputes crucial for ending the war in Ukraine.

