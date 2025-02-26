Tamil Nadu's Delimitation Debate: DMK vs. BJP

In the midst of the ongoing Lok Sabha delimitation issue in Tamil Nadu, BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of disseminating false news and alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin was misleading the public. He reiterated the BJP-led Central government's assurance that southern states would not lose any parliamentary seats due to the delimitation process.

Rao emphasized, "DMK is falsely claiming that delimitation will lead to a reduction of seats in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu. This is unfounded. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has clarified this matter. The BJP government is committed to ensuring that no state loses parliamentary seats; the delimitation will follow established guidelines." Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai criticized CM Stalin, accusing him of persistently spreading "lies." Annamalai guaranteed that the NDA government would deliver justice to all states, refuting claims of parliamentary seat loss due to the delimitation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a gathering in Coimbatore, highlighted the anti-people policies of the DMK government and accused them of corruption and dynastic politics, asserting it is regressing Tamil Nadu. He condemned CM Stalin for consistently misleading people, citing the controversy over the 3-language formula and assertions regarding delimitation. Shah reiterated that the NDA government, led by PM Modi, stands for justice and opposes any perceived injustice (anyaya) to southern states. He further clarified in his speech that any seat increase resulting from delimitation would be proportional and ensure no state incurs loss from its current position.

Furthermore, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Working President KT Rama Rao expressed strong support for CM Stalin's opposition to the delimitation process. On social media platform X, Rama Rao argued against penalizing southern states for successful implementation of family planning. He advocated for a democratic process reflecting transparency and true federalism.

Chief Minister Stalin reiterated in a social media post that the delimitation issue extends beyond Tamil Nadu, impacting all of South India. He stressed on a democratic process that does not penalize states for their progress and contributions, urging for an equitable and transparent approach that supports federalism.

