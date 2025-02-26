Left Menu

Advantage Assam 2.0: A Transformative Step for Investment Worth Rs 4.50 Lakh Crore

Advantage Assam 2.0 concludes with Assam securing investment proposals and MoUs worth Rs 4.50 lakh crore. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasizes infrastructure development and close scrutiny of proposals to ensure conversion. The event attracts international interest, with Malaysia and Singapore among potential investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:34 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit wrapped up, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday a remarkable achievement: securing investment proposals and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) valued at Rs 4.50 lakh crore. The summit saw proposals including significant infrastructure-related plans supported by the Government of India.

According to CM Sarma, these proposals underwent stringent scrutiny to ensure that only those MoUs capable of materializing within the next three to four years were signed. 'We've prioritized quality over quantity,' Sarma stated, regarding this as a 'defining moment' for Assam that will enhance its role in India's economic landscape.

Highlighting widespread enthusiasm around Advantage Assam 2.0, Sarma stressed the challenge now lies in implementing the signed MoUs. The summit not only captured national attention but also drew foreign investment interests from countries like Malaysia and Singapore. More investment proposals are expected to emerge in the upcoming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

