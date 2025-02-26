Left Menu

Trump Shuts Down Ukraine's NATO Dreams

President Donald Trump has stated that Ukraine should abandon hopes of joining NATO. He expressed a desire to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming for a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Trump believes Ukraine's NATO aspirations are unrealistic and contributory to the conflict's inception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:44 IST
President Donald Trump has announced Ukraine should abandon its aspirations of joining the NATO military alliance. This statement comes ahead of his scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House this Friday.

Trump, on Wednesday, expressed his intent to have a direct conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, with the objective of negotiating an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine that began with the Russian invasion in February 2022.

While refusing to specify the concessions he might propose, Trump reinforced his administration's stance that Ukraine's dream of becoming a NATO member is impractical. "NATO, you can forget about it," Trump remarked, suggesting this aspiration could be a starting point for the conflict.

