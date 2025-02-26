Trump's 'Gold Card' Visa Proposal: Pathway to Citizenship for the Wealthy
President Donald Trump proposes a new 'gold card' visa costing USD 5 million, offering a path to U.S. citizenship. This initiative aims to replace the EB-5 program by increasing investment requirements and focusing on wealthy individuals, potentially generating significant federal revenue and reducing national debt.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump unveiled a plan on Wednesday to introduce a 'gold card' visa program, priced at USD 5 million, as a potential pathway to U.S. citizenship. This initiative aims to replace the existing 35-year-old EB-5 visa program, promising to generate substantial income for federal coffers.
Trump projects the sale of a million such visas, potentially raising USD 5 trillion to alleviate the national debt. He emphasized that demand from the global business community could make this program a success, attracting wealthy individuals who would contribute significantly to the economy through taxes and job creation.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick highlighted the new visa's advantages over the EB-5 program, which he criticized for being poorly managed and vulnerable to fraud. While the EB-5 required a million-dollar investment to create jobs, the 'gold card' seeks to streamline the process and offers a citizenship pathway, with vetting procedures still in development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ICE Shake-Up: Top Officials Reassigned Amid Pressure for Increased Immigration Arrests
Advantage Assam 2.0: A New Dawn for Investment and Growth
Pulsar International's Leap to Global Investment Success
Kerala's Investment-Friendly Revolution: Global Summit in Kochi
Karnataka Lands Major Investment from Lam Research in Semiconductor Sector