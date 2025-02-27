Left Menu

Ukraine and US Gear Up for High-Stakes Minerals Deal

President Trump announced a forthcoming visit from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to sign a minerals deal, which aims to tie the US and Ukraine together economically. The agreement could influence ongoing military support, with Ukraine seeking security guarantees, while the US looks forward to mineral access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 00:13 IST
Ukraine and US Gear Up for High-Stakes Minerals Deal
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House on Friday. The visit is set to culminate in the signing of a pivotal minerals agreement between the two nations.

During the first Cabinet meeting of his second term, Trump described the deal as a major achievement, framed as compensation for US military aid extended to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia. The agreement is intended to give the US access to Ukraine's valuable rare earth mineral deposits.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, while acknowledging the economic framework initiated, stressed the necessity of US security assurances. With Trump avoiding commitments on security guarantees, ongoing talks are critical as Zelenskyy seeks a broader understanding of the support landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025