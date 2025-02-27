Ukraine and US Gear Up for High-Stakes Minerals Deal
President Trump announced a forthcoming visit from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to sign a minerals deal, which aims to tie the US and Ukraine together economically. The agreement could influence ongoing military support, with Ukraine seeking security guarantees, while the US looks forward to mineral access.
- United States
President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House on Friday. The visit is set to culminate in the signing of a pivotal minerals agreement between the two nations.
During the first Cabinet meeting of his second term, Trump described the deal as a major achievement, framed as compensation for US military aid extended to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia. The agreement is intended to give the US access to Ukraine's valuable rare earth mineral deposits.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, while acknowledging the economic framework initiated, stressed the necessity of US security assurances. With Trump avoiding commitments on security guarantees, ongoing talks are critical as Zelenskyy seeks a broader understanding of the support landscape.
