States Extend a Welcoming Hand to Laid-Off Federal Workers

Democratic governors across America are inviting laid-off federal workers to apply for state government jobs. This initiative is part of an effort to counteract job losses resulting from the Trump administration's cost-cutting measures. States like New York and Hawaii are organizing job fairs and fast-tracking hiring processes to support affected workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albany | Updated: 27-02-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 02:19 IST
In response to the widespread job cuts initiated by the Trump administration, Democratic governors are actively inviting former federal workers to join state government roles. This movement, widely viewed as both a political manoeuvre and a supportive gesture, aims to assist those affected by the Trump-era cost-cutting exercises.

Governors in states such as New York and Hawaii are organizing recruitment drives and job fairs, hoping to fill numerous vacancies with skilled former federal employees. Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has highlighted the effort as a welcoming gesture, asserting, 'The federal government might say, You're fired, but here in New York, we say, You're hired.'

While layoffs have impacted countless federal positions nationwide, states like New Mexico and Virginia are also extending support through job training, educational opportunities, and comprehensive job placement resources. These actions not only aim to bolster state staffing but also to provide stability for displaced federal workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

