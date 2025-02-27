Mexico and U.S. Race Against Time to Avert Tariffs

Mexico is intensively negotiating with the United States to reach a compromise on tariffs before a critical deadline, according to high-ranking Mexican officials. Acknowledging Mexico's efforts to tackle migration and fentanyl trafficking, the U.S. is actively participating in the discussions.

Following talks with the U.S. Trade Representative's team, Mexico's Deputy Foreign Trade Minister Luis Rosendo Gutierrez disclosed that issues like the USMCA trade pact review and concerns regarding steel, aluminum, and China were discussed. Both nations aim to reach agreements ahead of President Trump's looming tariff imposition.

These tariffs could impact Mexican and Canadian goods significantly. Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard is scheduled for further discussions, highlighting the urgency as both countries address the pressing bilateral challenges surrounding trade, migration, and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)