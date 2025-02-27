Left Menu

Mexico and U.S. Race Against Time to Avert Tariffs

Mexico is collaborating with the U.S. to resolve tariff disagreements before a looming deadline. Officials are engaged in discussions on migration control and drug trafficking. Upcoming talks include the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact revision. Mexican and U.S. officials are holding crucial meetings to address bilateral concerns.

27-02-2025
Mexico is intensively negotiating with the United States to reach a compromise on tariffs before a critical deadline, according to high-ranking Mexican officials. Acknowledging Mexico's efforts to tackle migration and fentanyl trafficking, the U.S. is actively participating in the discussions.

Following talks with the U.S. Trade Representative's team, Mexico's Deputy Foreign Trade Minister Luis Rosendo Gutierrez disclosed that issues like the USMCA trade pact review and concerns regarding steel, aluminum, and China were discussed. Both nations aim to reach agreements ahead of President Trump's looming tariff imposition.

These tariffs could impact Mexican and Canadian goods significantly. Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard is scheduled for further discussions, highlighting the urgency as both countries address the pressing bilateral challenges surrounding trade, migration, and security.

