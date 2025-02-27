Left Menu

Whistleblower Watchdog Clash: A Test of Presidential Power

A U.S. judge extended the reinstatement of Hampton Dellinger, head of a federal watchdog protecting whistleblowers, challenging President Trump's authority to fire him. Judge Amy Berman Jackson signaled support for Dellinger amidst Trump's administration urging Supreme Court involvement. The case may redefine executive power boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 05:46 IST
A U.S. judge has extended the order to reinstate the head of a federal watchdog agency tasked with safeguarding whistleblowers. The move challenges former President Donald Trump's decision to fire Hampton Dellinger. Judge Amy Berman Jackson clarified that Dellinger would remain in his position until at least Saturday while she contemplates a permanent ruling.

This legal battle marks an early test of Trump's presidential power, likely to reach the U.S. Supreme Court. The Trump administration has expressed concerns, pushing the Supreme Court for involvement after the judge's latest decision. Acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris argued that Dellinger's continued role harms the administration, citing his interference in employee terminations.

Judge Jackson suggested that Trump's authority doesn't extend to Dellinger's dismissal without proven misconduct. Appointed by President Biden, Dellinger was unexpectedly terminated by Trump without justification. Trump's lawyers claim this reinstatement undermines presidential power, sparking a debate that may reshape the scope of executive authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

