Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Criticizes CM Amid Rising Concerns Over Women's Safety

Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal has criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for neglecting women's safety amid law and order concerns following a recent alleged rape in Pune. Sapkal accused the government of prioritizing corrupt officials and criticized its handling of women's safety issues, urging harsh punishment for perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:57 IST
Maharashtra Congress Criticizes CM Amid Rising Concerns Over Women's Safety
Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing assessment, Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal has accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of failing to ensure the safety of women in the state. This follows the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman at Pune's Swargate bus depot. Sapkal castigated the CM's administration for prioritizing the protection of corrupt officials over women's safety.

Speaking to ANI, Sapkal remarked, "Incidents of women's exploitation have been on the rise in Maharashtra. The law and order situation has deteriorated since Devendra Fadnavis became the Home Minister. We are firmly with the victim and demand the harshest punishment for the culprits."

At a Congress press conference, Sapkal emphasized the seriousness of the recent incident in Pune, linking it to a larger trend of negligence by the state government. "The issue of women's safety has again come to the fore," he asserted, lamenting what he called "politics in the name of Ladki Bahin."

Sapkal's critique extended to a case in Mumbai, alleging that the government attempted to shield the accused. "The Chief Minister, outspoken on many issues, remains inexplicably silent when it comes to pivotal matters like women's safety," he charged. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police have confirmed the identification of the suspect, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, and intensified efforts for his arrest.

DCP Smarthana Patil shed light on the ongoing investigation, noting the accused allegedly deceived the victim by misdirecting her to a parked bus where the crime occurred. "A complaint has been filed, and the victim is stable," Patil stated, reiterating the commitment to apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025