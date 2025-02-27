Maharashtra Congress Criticizes CM Amid Rising Concerns Over Women's Safety

In a scathing assessment, Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal has accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of failing to ensure the safety of women in the state. This follows the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman at Pune's Swargate bus depot. Sapkal castigated the CM's administration for prioritizing the protection of corrupt officials over women's safety.

Speaking to ANI, Sapkal remarked, "Incidents of women's exploitation have been on the rise in Maharashtra. The law and order situation has deteriorated since Devendra Fadnavis became the Home Minister. We are firmly with the victim and demand the harshest punishment for the culprits."

At a Congress press conference, Sapkal emphasized the seriousness of the recent incident in Pune, linking it to a larger trend of negligence by the state government. "The issue of women's safety has again come to the fore," he asserted, lamenting what he called "politics in the name of Ladki Bahin."

Sapkal's critique extended to a case in Mumbai, alleging that the government attempted to shield the accused. "The Chief Minister, outspoken on many issues, remains inexplicably silent when it comes to pivotal matters like women's safety," he charged. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police have confirmed the identification of the suspect, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, and intensified efforts for his arrest.

DCP Smarthana Patil shed light on the ongoing investigation, noting the accused allegedly deceived the victim by misdirecting her to a parked bus where the crime occurred. "A complaint has been filed, and the victim is stable," Patil stated, reiterating the commitment to apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)