Mohan Singh Bisht Appointed Deputy Speaker Amidst BJP-AAP Tensions

On Thursday, Mohan Singh Bisht, a veteran MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was elected as the deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly. Bisht's nomination was put forward by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and received unanimous support from the MLAs.

Bisht, who recently triumphed in the Mustafabad constituency by defeating AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan, expressed gratitude towards his party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda. He pledged to fulfill the expectations set by his party after his victory margin over AAP exceeded 17,000 votes.

As Bisht takes on his new role, BJP leaders continue to level accusations against the previous government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa spoke on various allegations, including liquor, school, bus, and CCTV camera scams, expressing concerns over theft and misuse of funds. Om Prakash Sharma added his apprehensions about the discrepancies noticed in the payments for city-wide CCTV camera installations.

In parallel political developments, AAP MLA Atishi has been appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly by Speaker Vijender Gupta. This follows AAP's recent decision to nominate Atishi under the Leader of Opposition Act.

