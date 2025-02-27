Former African Leaders Urge Radical Debt Relief to Spur Development
Former African leaders are advocating for a collective debt relief program to alleviate the financial burdens on the world's poorest nations. The initiative aims to restructure debts, foster development, and counter challenges posed by major economic powers, such as the U.S. cutting foreign aid.
Former African leaders are urging for a new wave of debt relief to combat crippling financial burdens in the world's poorest countries. They propose a collective approach to restructure debts, drawing inspiration from the 1990s Highly Indebted Poor Countries program.
The initiative, championed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during his G20 presidency, faces notable challenges, highlighted by the U.S.'s 'America First' policy and reduction of foreign aid. Despite hurdles, leaders call for equitable finance structures to replace ineffective case-by-case debt restructuring efforts.
Advocates warn that the growing debt crisis diverts funds needed for human welfare and development. They push for swift action, a sentiment echoed by ex-Malawi President Joyce Banda, emphasizing the urgency to emerge from debilitating debt and foster economic turnaround.
(With inputs from agencies.)
